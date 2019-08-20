Pokémon Global Link will not support Sword and Shield

The Pokémon Company has announced plans to bring the Pokemon Global Link website to an end by not supporting the latest games, Pokémon Sword and Shield, when it releases later this year for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Global Link, or PGL for short, is a website made for the Pokémon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon video games that allowed players to keep track of Rating Battles and Online Competitions for the game that were planned throughout the year.

With Sword and Shield, however, all of these functions will be provided on the Nintendo Switch system, meaning there is no need for PGL to exist in the future.

The PGL, however, can still be used at the moment for the current 3DS games but tournaments and other events will likely cease to occur come November, once Sword and Shield becomes the new main core RPG games for the Pokémon series.

The website also seems to be passing on most of its functionality to Pokémon HOME, a new app that is releasing for Smart Phones in early 2020. Through the app, you will now be able to view services such as Rankings, Distribution Regulations, and the events calendar and keep track of all Pokemon happenings throughout the globe.