Pokémon fans think leakers are marketing Scarlet and Violet better than Nintendo

Pokémon fans have been blessed the past few days with a hoard of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that have practically revealed every new Pokémon the game has to offer.

This has led to a debate among fans online on how Nintendo and The Pokémon Company advertise new games ahead of release, only showing off a fraction of the game to keep players guessing in hopes of having them experience a new world and collection of Pokémon for the first time.

It’s not surprising either. At one point, The Pokémon Company actively showed off some of its biggest surprises and features to hype players up ahead of a game’s launch. In Pokémon ORAS, trailers showed off a lot of the new Mega Pokémon, including the new forms of the starters, something Nintendo has been reluctant to do with trailers of its more recent games despite great fanfare on finding out what they look like to help their choices on which to choose.

After all, choosing a start Pokémon and playing with it for a large chunk of the game only to discover its final evolution several hours in and hate it doesn’t exactly thrill a lot of people.

Nintendo’s reluctance to show off new stuff in the trailers, coupled with trailers reusing features that have already been shown off multiple times already for Scarlet and Violet, such as the picnic mechanic and Terastallization, are making things stale and, in theory, negatively affecting the way the game is perceived.

The lack of info is also forcing players to look at leaks despite not wanting to, which runs the risk of a player ruining their day-one experience to seek out knowledge elsewhere. Although, this is down to the player to decide and isn’t something that should be forced.

Not all fans agree with the sentiment though that leaking everything is a good thing. The air of mystery surrounding a Pokémon release is something fans relish and are worried that revealing too much might demean the experience.

It’s all about riding a tightrope for Nintendo, revealing just the right amount of information that can get players interested, while also hiding some things back to keep players wanting more. Fans just can’t decide how much is too much, though.