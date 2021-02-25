Pokémon Company to host a Pokémon Presents live tomorrow

Is it time for the reveal of the Diamond and Pearl remakes?

The next rendezvous for Pokémon fans is set to take place tomorrow, The Pokémon Company revealed earlier today.

A “Pokémon Presents” livestream will be hosted on YouTube tomorrow at 9am CT. Since Pokémon wasn’t featured in the last Nintendo Direct, a lot of new information can be expected by fans of the franchise.

The stream will feature “about 20 minutes worth of Pokémon news for fans to enjoy,” according to the press release.

This event’s spotlight will likely be the reveal of the next Nintendo Switch game from the license. Multiple leaks revealed over the last months hint at the potential release of a Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake.

One of those hints was shared earlier today, with an employee receiving a box of chocolates to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. The chocolates featured the starters from Sinnoh, the fourth generation of Pokémon, which led to more speculation from fans.

In addition, some other exciting news might include information on a possible new DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield or on Pokémon Unite, the MOBA version of the license that recently entered a beta phase.

On top of revealing the presentation’s time, a gift was given to the owners of the Pokémon Sword and Shield games. They’ll be able to claim a special Pikachu version with the move Sing by entering a “special password.”

The Pokémon Presents live will start tomorrow, Feb. 26, at 9am CT on YouTube. On Saturday, Feb. 27, fans will receive another treat with the Pokémon Day virtual concert featuring Post Malone to celebrate the franchise’s anniversary.