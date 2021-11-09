Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl leak claims Mew and Jirachi will be available

Over the weekend some Pokémon fans have been able to get themselves copies of the upcoming gen. 4 remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and among the details leaking from the games is the appearance of two unlikely legendary Pokémon.

According to leaker pokeymasta, Jirachi and Mew will both be acquirable in these remakes despite not being available in the original Diamond and Pearl games.

Credits to pokeymasta pic.twitter.com/bJwQzUN9uG — Centro LEAKS 🚨BDSP (@CentroLeaks) November 8, 2021

Exclusive for people who have a Let's Go save on the same profile.



Hopefully you can get more Mythicals in this game 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tydk645bYn — Centro LEAKS 🚨BDSP (@CentroLeaks) November 8, 2021

In a pair of posts from the leaker who has gained access to the game early, Mew and Jirachi are on full display and apparently they will be given out as free gifts to players whose Nintendo Switch console holds saves for previous Pokémon titles Lets Go! and Sword, Shield.

As you’d expect given these are early leaks, nothing of these Pokémon appearing or the method players will be able to claim them has been confirmed by The Pokémon Company. Despite this, fans are not happy with how the distribution of these mythical Pokémon is being handled in the remakes.

Over the last few days, there has been an abundance of leaks from these upcoming titles and this will likely continue until the game is released in stores late next week. While they may look official, not all of these looks will be genuine so, at this stage, it’s worth being skeptical.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available on Nov. 19. If you’ve not pre-ordered your copy of the game there are plenty of options with their own exclusive bonuses available to take advantage of.