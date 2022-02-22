Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received a new update

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl continue to receive updates into 2022 with patch 1.2.0 rolling out today bringing some small changes to the game.

The update is now live and available for players to download. There are no major additions added in this patch like the Global Wonder Station, which fans have been eagerly awaiting since launch. There are some small additions, however, that add some new QOL features for players.

With this update, players can use the Group Ranking Machines which can be found in Jublife TV Station. From these devices, players can check out global and group rankings.

Other changes include an update to the Union Room. The number of players that can take part both locally and via the internet has increased. Now, eight players can join the same room and even share greetings and capsule decorations.

A new Colleseum battle mode has been added, which can be found on the second floor of Pokémon Centers. You can use this feature to battle with custom rulesets via local and online play.

The final change in the update will come as bad news to those who have used mods or exploits to gain Pokémon. As of update 1.2.0, some Pokémon which have been caught through these methods won’t be eligible for Link Trades or Link Battles.

Other than these changes, fixes were rolled out to make things play smoother. Players can check out the full Pokémon patch notes on Nintendo’s Support Website here.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Ver. 1.2.0 notes