Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back a famous one-day Easter egg

Players have discovered that the familiar diamond dust Easter egg from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl has returned in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

As reported by Eurogamer, the Easter egg occurs once a year in Snowpoint City. Every year on Jan. 12, a special “diamond dust” falls from the sky, creating a sparkle effect on top of the city’s usually muted vibes. The diamond dust is in honor of series director and composer Junichi Masuda, whose birthday is also on Jan. 12. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl fans were excited to see the Easter egg return as a way to celebrate his birthday.

Masuda has had a heavy hand in several recent Pokémon series entries, leading many to revere him as a figurehead within the Pokémon development team. On Twitter, Masuda thanked fans for the many birthday messages sent his way and said in translation that he hopes to “make people all over the world smile.”

The diamond dust only lasts until midnight in each player’s game, so make sure to see it while you can. If you’ve already visited Snowpoint City, you can simply fly there to experience the effect. It’s more of a late-game town, so it will take some legwork to get there if you just started the game. If you’re going to binge an entire Pokémon game in one day, though, you may as well do it on Masuda’s birthday.