Pokémon Asia Players Cup 2021 begins Aug. 28

The Pokémon Company is gearing up to host one of the biggest competitions of the year, the Pokémon Asia Players Cup 2021.

In partnership with ESL, the Asia Players Cup 2021 will feature players from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand competing for a ticket to the 2021 Pokémon Global Exhibition in October.

Registration for the event is open now, with the first weekend kicking off on Aug. 28. Overall, the competition will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 11, when the Asia Players Cup Champion will be crowned.

On top of being invited to compete in the Global Exhibition, the winning player will also receive an invitation to bypass day one and compete at day two of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, along with flight and accommodations. For players who finish in the top eight, they will receive an invitation to day one of 2022 Worlds, a physical copy of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack, and a physical copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, when each game releases.

The event will follow standard VGC rulings, meaning no duplicate Pokémon or held items can be used, a time limit of 20 minutes, a move selection limit of 45 seconds, and it will be a double battle format.

Here is the full schedule for the Asia Players Cup 2021 now that registrations are open.

