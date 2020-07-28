Players reportedly spent $17.5 million during Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Pokémon Go Fest took place last weekend. The app saw a spike in user spending with a sum of $17.5 million spent across the two-day event, according to GamesIndustry.biz. The event was held on July 25 and 26 with a ticket priced at $14.99.

GamesIndustry.biz’s report is based on data from Sensor Tower, an app analytics intelligence platform that estimates players spent $8.9 million on Saturday, July 25 and $8.6 million on Sunday, July 26. This player spending peak was the game’s highest since July 29, 2016, but was still low compared to the $13.3 million that players spent.

Last year’s Pokémon Go Fest was held in three separate cities: Chicago, Dortmund and Yokohama. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event had to be held online through the mobile app.

Pokémon Go live events earned $249 million in tourism revenue during 2019. The live events included the annual Pokémon Go Fest, the Pokémon Go Safari Zone, and the monthly Community Day.

Since the start of the year, Pokémon Go has generated $539 million, bringing its lifetime revenue to almost $3.7 billion across the last four years. Niantic made several adaptations to the game this year so players could play more from home. That led to Pokémon Go players spending $23 million in just one week during lockdown in June.