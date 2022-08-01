Players met with surprising bug during Hisuian Braviary Raid Day in Pokémon Go

One of the big draws for the Hisuian Discoveries event was a Raid Day centered around Hisuian Braviary, a Pokémon that was making its first appearance in Pokémon Go that day. What players didn’t expect was the opportunity to catch a different version of the bird during the catch phase of the raids.

Those who were expecting a Hisuian version of the bird were surprised to see the Unova version of it upon the catch phase during the raid. A post on /r/TheSilphRoad on Reddit popped up during the event with a screengrab of the Unova version of Braviary, and a few players also commented that they experienced the same bug. It seems many of the users that experienced the bug live in Brazil.

Screengrab via Niantic/The Pokémon Company

One Reddit user said the same thing happened to their mom. The Reddit user got the Hisuian version of Braviary while their mom got the Unova version. Even after an app restart, the bug persisted.

Players on Braviary Raid Day were supposed to get the Hisuian version of the bird, which made its debut that day and also introduced the Shiny version. Those who encountered the bug were also able to catch Shiny Unovan Braviary, which is currently only obtainable by evolving a Shiny Rufflet. This makes the bugged Shiny Unova Braviary especially rare since players must have encountered the bug to catch it.

Niantic has not publicly commented on the bug, and it is unclear if those who did encounter it will have a chance at the Hisuian version of the Pokémon in a make-up event. There are only a few reports of people encountering the bug, so those who did will have to wait and see if Niantic hosts a make-up event in the future.