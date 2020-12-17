Players Cup III to feature Pokémon VGC, TGC, and Pokkén Tournament in January

The success of the Players Cup series of events has pushed The Pokémon Company to start the next event as soon as possible. Players Cup III will take place in January 2021, The Pokémon Company announced today.

This will be the third-straight Players Cup to feature both TCG and VGC competitions, while Pokkén Tournament returns to the lineup after being absent from Players Cup II.

Anyone who wants to compete in the VGC tournament will need to qualify through the next Sword and Shield Online Competition, which will run from Jan. 15 to 17. The top 256 players from North America, Europe, and Latin America will make the cut, while that number drops to 128 players in Oceania.

TCG players will qualify through ranking in tournaments in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online between Jan. 26 and Feb. 26.

Pokkén will work differently than the main two events, though. The number of competitors will shrink to 128 players from North America and Europe, and 64 from Oceania. Regional qualifiers for all of the competitions will run from March 20 to 27, with the global finals set for April 10 and 11.

More details for each individual online qualifier event and the registration for Pokkén will be shared next month.