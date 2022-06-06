Players achieve Ultra Unlock bonuses for Pokemon Go Adventure Week

Adventure Week is going Ultra with new bonuses, research, and more.

As part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Niantic advertised Ultra Unlock bonuses again, giving players the ability to add more content to future events by completing certain challenges and reaching milestones before Go Fest ended.

Among the Ultra Unlock content available, players have already reached the milestones to change the upcoming iteration of Adventure Week event into Ultra Adventure Week.

This won’t change too much about the core aspects of the event, which is set to run from June 7 to June 12, but it does add several new pieces of content, including more bonuses and event-exclusive research. And, all of those new additions will just add to the focus on rare Fossil Pokémon, and Pokémon Go the debut of Tyrunt and Amaura.

The biggest addition to the event is an Ultra Unlock: Research Day focusing on Cranidos, Shieldon, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

On June 12 from 11am to 3pm, players will be able to complete Limited Field Research tasks from spinning PokéStops to encounter Cranidos and Shieldon, with boosted chances to encounter a Shiny variant of both too.

Tyrunt and Amaura will be appearing more frequently in the wild, rotating increased spawns by the hour too. Tyrunt will be spawning more often from 11am to 12 pm and 1pm to 2pm local time, while Amaura will fill in the gaps from 12pm to 1pm and 2pm to 3pm local time.

A new weather effect will also be appearing during Amaura’s boosted hours.

Among the other bonuses added to Adventure Week, Unown F will be appearing in one-star raid battles, players will be able to claim increased Adventure Sync rewards on June 13, and Egg Hatch Distance will be halved throughout the entire event for Eggs placed in Incubators. New Timed Research will also be available through the Ultra Unlock bonuses, giving players up to three free Incubators and other rewards.