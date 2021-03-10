Play! Pokémon Team Challenge Summer 2021 begins in April

The Play! Pokémon Team Challenge is returning for a Summer run, with qualifiers set to begin on April 3 for Masters Division players of the Pokémon TCG.

For its second event, the Team Challenge will continue to run through Pokémon TCG Online but will be offering local stores the opportunity to organize competitive teams and connect players.

The Play! Pokémon Team Challenge—Summer 2021 kicks off in April! This virtual tournament gives Trainers a chance to flex their #PokemonTCG skills while connecting with their favorite stores & players.



More details here: https://t.co/vByZOd1kK3 pic.twitter.com/IrzW1116Je — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) March 10, 2021

The tournament will run through August in two stages, with the first being four store-hosted TCGO Qualifier Tournaments from April 3 to June 6. Winners from those four events will play as a four-person Store Team in bracketed events from June to August.

In August, the two top Store Teams will face off in the Team Challenge Grand Finals, with more details to be shared at a later date.

Registration for participating stores has already opened and will close on May 2, while player registration is limited and will close on March 26. To compete, players must qualify under the Masters Division, meaning they have to been born in 2004 or earlier.

The event will be open to players in the following regions and countries.

North America: Canada, the United States, and Puerto Rico

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom

Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil (players must be 18 or over,) Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay

Oceania: Australia and New Zealand

For more information on the competition and how to register, you can visit the official Play! Pokémon website.