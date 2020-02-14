Play Pokémon: Any Pokémon from Home are not competitive legal until Series 3

For everyone who was questioning whether or not Pokémon from Pokémon Home were going to competitive legal right away, Play Pokémon has finally given a definitive answer. And that answer is that everyone will have to wait just a little bit longer.

None of the regional variants or new Pokémon will be legal to use in official competitions until March 1, which is when Series 3 of the online season begins and new rules will be introduced for the Pokémon from Home.

Play Pokémon on Twitter (1/3) Update to the #PokemonVG official competitive rules! Regional forms that were not available prior to Pokémon HOME (ex: Alolan Ninetales) are currently not permitted in official competition. You’ll be unable to lock a Battle Team containing one of these forms until Series 3!

This means no one can use their Alolan Pokémon or any of the returning regional forms on competitive teams yet. That also extends to the returning starter Pokémon as well, so no Bulbasaur, Squirtle, or Gen 7 starters will be usable until March 1 competitively.

Here are all of the forms and Pokémon you will be unable to use until Series Three starts, not including Legendary and Mythical Pokémon because it is unknown which of them will be tournament legal at the moment.

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Rowlett

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetails

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Kantonian Ponyta

Kantonian Rapidash

Kantonian Farfetch’d

Kantonian Weezing

Johtonian Corsola

Hoenian Zigzagoon

Hoenian Linoone

Unovian Darumaka

Unovian Darmanitan

Unovian Stunfisk

This is not the full list of every Pokémon that you can transfer over from Home right now, but it is all of the ones that Play Pokémon specifically mentioned in its post. The competitive team did clarify yesterday that all of the hidden abilities and transferable moves from Home are legal as long as you can breed them onto a new version of the Pokémon that will have the Galar symbol.

Play Pokémon on Twitter (2/3) Series 3 opens on March 1. The following Pokémon will become legal (provided they have the Galar symbol): 1. All available regional forms, including Galarian Slowpoke 2. Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, and their Evolutions 3. More Gigantamax Pokémon (TBA)

The reason behind this is that when you compete in online competitions or official events, the game checks each Pokémon in your party for what is called a “Galar symbol.” This is just a small mark that appears in your Pokémon’s summary that shows it was obtained in Galar, which will be how the game differentiates between the incoming wave of Pokémon and the ones that are already present in the current games.

This is a bit of a mixed bag in terms of news, mainly because Pokémon like Incineroar are going to become legal in competition again because of this rule. If Play Pokémon is going to use this as a baseline, Pokémon being added in the Expansion Pass could very well become legal for competitive play sooner than many thought.

Play Pokémon also points out that this will apply to new Gigantimax forms too, which is likely referring to the unreleased Gigantimax Venusaur, Blastoise, and Melmetal that we know exist in the game already.

Series Three of the Pokémon Sword and Shield competitive season is going to be a wild ride once all of the new Pokémon are factored in.