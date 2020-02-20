Over half a million Pokémon Trading Cards were sold on eBay in 2019

The new Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion added more than 200 cards and brought the eighth generation of Pokémon into the TCG for the first time, which means there are more cards for players to add to their collection.

TCG collecting is a common hobby and eBay is where most collectors go to try and grab some good deals on cards they don’t already have or need to build a deck around for competitive play.

Throughout 2019, there were more than 19 million searches for Pokémon on eBay and more than 500,000 Pokémon Trading Cards sold on the website during that period. Those numbers come directly from eBay’s internal research based on search and sales data for the previous year.

Along with that data for the general search and sale’s totals for the year, eBay was also able to compile a list of the most expensive cards sold, the most popular Pokémon in terms of individual search, and the overall best selling titles from each of the major areas that Pokémon occupies as a brand.

Here are the highlights, according to eBay data:

The five most expensive Pokémon TCG cards

Card Price Pokémon Ultimate Charizard Collection PSA 10 And 9 1st Edition $18,500 PSA 10 Gem Mint 2005 Japanese Umbreon Play Promo Gold Star Holo $15,000 PSA9 PSA101st Edition Shadowless Charizard $14,500 1999 Pokémon Game 1st Edition Holographic Charizard 4/102 $14,000 Pokémon Japanese 20th Anniversary 24k Gold Pikachu Promo Card Giza Tanaka $12,500

Top five most popular individual Pokémon

Pikachu

Charizard

Eevee

Mewtwo

Snorlax

Best overall Pokémon sellers by media type

Type of media Product Video game Pokémon Sun and Moon Card game Pokémon XY: Breakpoint Movie Detective Pikachu

Both Sun and Moon and the XY: Breakpoint expansion for the TCG continued to be the best selling titles in their respective categories. This has been the case since both released in 2016, according to eBay’s data.

It also isn’t a surprise seeing Detective Pikachu top the movie list considering it was the first live-action Pokémon movie and was only released last year.