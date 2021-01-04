Niantic will make fans into Pokémon Go NPCs through new Go Tour: Kanto contest

Along with smaller events like the Unova Celebration Event running in the lead-up to the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, Niantic is also launching a special contest that will give players a chance to become a part of the franchise.

In this new contest, players are being asked to post a screengrab of their trainer profile to Twitter to enter. Multiple winners will be chosen and have their trainers made into a unique non-playable character for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto in February.

From now until Jan. 11, players can post a screengrab of their trainer profile that includes both their in-game name and avatar’s outfit to Twitter with the hashtag #PokemonGOTourContest included in the post. Players also need to include a list of three Pokémon that they want to make up a potential team they’d use in battles against other trainers. Players can’t use Ditto, mythical, or legendary Pokémon in any list they provide.

All entries will be judged based on the creativity of their avatar outfit, a general theme, and Pokémon team composition. This might mean players will get bonus points for theming their submissions around a specific type of Pokémon, much like a gym leader from the main series of games.

Niantic encourages any players who are going to enter to show their passion in their images, whether it be showing off something like their allegiance to Team Instinct, Team Mystic, or Team Valor, or something else entirely.

Entries will be accepted until Jan. 12 at 1:59am CT, with winners being picked soon after submissions close. All of the selected players will have their models and teams used in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event starting on or around Feb. 21.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto actually begins on Feb. 21, with tickets available for $11.99 in the in-game shop. You can read more about the event and the full contest rules on the official Pokémon Go blog.