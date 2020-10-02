Niantic to celebrate 5th anniversary with new Pokémon Go event on Oct. 4

Pokémon Go is getting yet another special event in October, with this newest one set to celebrate Niantic’s fifth anniversary as a development studio.

The Niantic Birthday Event will be a one-day special event on Oct. 4 from 11am to 5pm local time, featuring multiple bonuses and exclusive Timed Research.

Happy birthday, @NianticLabs! 🎂🎉 In celebration of Niantic’s upcoming birthday, you’ll be able to enjoy limited-time bonuses and exclusive Timed Research! #NianticBirthday https://t.co/mwZr2lnpJb pic.twitter.com/7x0joXYwt0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 2, 2020

It doesn’t look like there will be any event changes made to Pokémon spawns or the raid rotation, but players will want to take advantage of the event effects that will provide some great extras. Not only will Team Go Rocket balloons be appearing more frequently, but five other bonuses will also be in effect.

One hour Lucky Egg duration

One hour Star Piece duration

Double Capture XP

Double Egg hatching XP

Egg hatching distance will be halved

On top of the bonuses, there will also be a new, one PokéCoin box in the shop that will give players 30 Ultra Balls. So even if you don’t plan on taking advantage of the event effects, you can still grab some free capture resources.

A surprise “party favor” giveaway will also be happening on Niantic’s various social media pages once the event ends.

If you do complete the event exclusive Timed Research, you will receive one of each of the following items Incense, Egg Incubator, Lucky Egg, Fast TM, Charged TM, Star Piece, along with more that will be shared once the event actually goes live on Oct. 4.