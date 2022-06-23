Niantic shares update regarding new anti-cheat system over cheating allegations in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go creator Niantic provided an update today regarding its new anti-cheat system, especially in terms of locating accounts that violated its rules.

Though not much has been shared when it comes to the in-depth details of the new system, Niantic assured fans that it “will be ramping up enforcement” against those who are proven to have used cheats and violated the terms of service or player guidelines. It began implementing the system to those accounts accused of cheating during several in-game events in Pokémon Go.

“This is only the first step in implementing our improved cheating behavior detection and enforcement systems,” Niantic said. “These improvements will be integrated into all Niantic games to detect and punish players on a consistent and ongoing basis, rather than in waves, as we have in the past.”

Niantic also pointed out that it will “continue to improve” its methods and processes to ensure that the company is “staying ahead of any new behaviors that allow players to unfairly exploit game rules.” The studio closed out its statement by reminding fans to use the official versions of its games on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store, as well as a warning that Niantic does not support jailbroken or rooted devices or third-party apps.

This follows other cheating-related news earlier this week involving Destiny 2 developer Bungie. The company will now settle with cheat-making companies such as Elite Boss Tech, Veterancheats, and LaviCheats, who admitted that their cheating software “displays a graphical overlay” that can “integrate into and annotate Bungie’s copyrighted Destiny 2 work and injects code into Destiny 2’s copyrighted code, in both cases creating an unlicensed derivative work.”