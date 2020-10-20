Niantic makes big changes to Pokémon Go Egg pool

Niantic previously teased a big change coming to the standard Pokémon Go Egg pool. And now, trainers know that every type of Egg has been updated with new Pokémon that will hatch depending on the distance.

Professor Willow has discovered that the changing of the seasons now affects Eggs and which Pokémon hatch from them.

This pool change impacts two, five, and 10 kilometer Eggs, as well as the new Strange Eggs. Some regional exclusive Pokémon have also been added to Eggs in their respective regions. There are even some special Pokémon hatching from Eggs you receive as a part of your Adventure Sync rewards, though Niantic hasn’t listed them because they’re supposed to be a surprise for each trainer.

Here are all of the Pokémon hatching from each type of Egg. But keep in mind, if a Pokémon is a region exclusive, it will only appear in that region’s Eggs just like they do in the wild.

2km Eggs: Zubat, Poliwag, Cubone, Magikarp, Mareep, Wooper, Snubbull, Volbeat, Illumise, Wailmer, Swablu, Buizel, Buneary, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Minccino.

5km Eggs: Machop, Farfetch’d, Seel, Voltorb, Lickitung, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Eevee, Pineco, Heracross, Corsola, Ralts, Aron, Torkoal, Feebas, Tropius, Clamperl, Relicanth, Mime Jr., Chatot, Hippopotas, Carnivine, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Pachirisu, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Maractus, Gothita, Solosis, and Bouffalant.

10km Eggs: Shinx, Gible, Riolu, Audino, Timburr, Darumaka, Sigilyph, Emolga, Ferroseed, Klink, Elgyem, Litwick, Axew, Golett, and Rufflet.

Strange Eggs (12km): Larvitar, Absol, Sandile, Scraggy, Trubbish, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino

Strange Eggs look to be sticking around for a bit longer too. If you want to hatch those rare Pokémon, you should probably take advantage of the opportunity now before they disappear.