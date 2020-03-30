Niantic is offering Pokémon Go trainers 50 Great Balls for one PokéCoin

The newest special bundle is now live in Pokémon Go. Players can purchase 50 Great Balls for one PokéCoin through April 6, Niantic announced today.

This is part of Niantic’s new plan to provide players with more resources to continue playing Pokémon Go even if they don’t have access to PokéStops in their area.

For 1 PokéCoin in the shop, you can get the following: Great Balls × 50. You can access this bundle now until Monday, April 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). pic.twitter.com/tCE4xYJWmi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 30, 2020

Because most players are now playing Pokémon Go from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Niantic has changed several features of the popular mobile title to help encourage social distancing while still letting players enjoy the game. This started with a bundle providing players with 30 Incense for the same price, which allowed players to spawn Pokémon in their area at a rate of one Pokémon per minute with each Incense lasting a full hour.

The Great Ball bundle replaced the previously available Poké Ball bundle that gave out 100 Poké Balls for one PokéCoin. You’ll have access to the Great Ball bundle for just over a week before it’s removed from the rotation and replaced with a new bundle, which will likely feature Ultra Balls in some form.

It’s unclear if the previous bundles will make a return or if Niantic plans to continue this item rotation once the coronavirus pandemic starts to dissipate. It’s clear, however, that Niantic is pushing more people to play the game from home.

The game made more $23 million in the last week. These numbers will likely increase again as more of these bundles become available and players are able to participate in raids from their home instead of having to go outside.