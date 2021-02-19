Niantic confirms which Pokémon won’t appear in the wild during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

This includes Incense spawns, though they still appear in the overworld.

As part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, every Pokémon from the Kanto region will be making an appearance in some form throughout Feb. 20—and in the following regional celebration, too.

But Niantic has confirmed that several Pokémon won’t be spawning in the wild and will only be available through various side methods, such as Raids.

This isn’t that surprising, especially since we already knew some of the Pokémon were going to be exclusive to each version of the event, and even excluding legendary Pokémon, there would be too many Pokémon featured in the event to just have them all be regular wild spawns.

Within the event, certain Pokémon will appear as part of the location-themed hour blocks, in Raids, or exclusively in either Red or Green version via Incense. Here are all of the details you need to find these specific Pokémon.

Location-themed hour spawns

These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense during various location-themed hour blocks.

Pallet Town: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Caterpie, Weedle, Pidgey, Rattata, Spearow, Pikachu, and Zubat

Pewter City: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Clefairy, Paras, Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Onix, Voltorb, and Rhyhorn

Cerulean City: Jigglypuff, Psyduck, Poliwag, Tentacool, Shellder, Krabby, Horsea, Goldeen, Staryu, and Magikarp

Fuchsia City: Venonat, Abra, Ponyta, Grimer, Gastly, Drowzee, Exeggcute, Koffing, Omanyte, and Kabuto

Pokémon League: Machop, Slowpoke, Doduo, Seel, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Jynx, Eevee, Porygon, and Dratini

General non-wild encounters

These Pokémon won’t be appearing in the wild during the event at all outside of Incense use.

Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr Mime, Tauros, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be appearing in Raids.

If you select Red Version, these Pokémon will be attracted to Incense during the event: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz.

If you select Green Version, these Pokémon will be attracted to Incense during the event: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir.

The Kanto Tour event will run on Feb. 20, with some aspects of the Kanto theme carrying over into the celebration event immediately after it ends.