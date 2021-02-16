Niantic confirms Fletchling will be featured in Pokémon Go’s March Community Day

It looks like Talonflame might be popping up more often competitively, too.

Niantic has officially confirmed that the Flying-type Fletchling will be featured during Pokémon Go’s March Community Day on March 6 after teasing the reveal yesterday.

The Tiny Robin Pokémon is the first sixth-generation Pokémon to be featured in a Community Day and will give players most of the usual bonuses that are typically included in the event.

The main appeal of the Community Day will be catching a ton of Fletchling and trying to encounter a shiny from 11am to 5pm local time on March 6. During that period, experience gained from capturing Pokémon will be tripled and Incense will last for three hours instead of one.

Taking a snapshot during Community Day might give you a special surprise, too.

If you evolve Fletchling into Fletchinder, it changes from a Flying/Normal-type to a Flying/Fire-type. And if you can evolve a Fletchinder into Talonflame during the event, it will know Incinerate.

A special one-time-purchase Community Day Box will be available ahead of the event, which costs 1,280 PokéCoins and includes 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM. Likewise, a $1 pass will be up in the shop which will give players access to the Fletchling Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, “The Bravest Bird.”