Niantic: Cobalion is available as Pokémon Go Battle League reward, not Thundurus

Cobalion was made available through the Pokémon Go Battle League as a reward encounter, but Niantic accidentally said Thundurus was also going to be available earlier today before correcting its mistake.

In a follow-up statement to the now-deleted tweet, Niantic apologized for the confusion and reworded the announcement.

Trainers, we apologize for the mixup. Thundurus and Cobalion are both available in Tier 5 Raids, but only Cobalion is currently available as a GO Battle League reward encounter. These encounters have been extended until March 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 28, 2020

The original message said that both Cobalion and Thundurus would be available in the Battle League and Tier Five raids through March 31 after being extended due to the coronavirus outbreak. But that is only true for Cobalion, as the intended message was supposed to remind players that Thundurus was also being extended, not that it was being added to the Battle League.

“Trainers, we apologize for the mixup,” Niantic said. “Thundurus and Cobalion are both available in Tier 5 Raids, but only Cobalion is currently available as a GO Battle League reward encounter. These encounters have been extended until March 31, 2020, at 1:00pm PDT (3pm CT.)”

However, after that slip, fans are increasing their plea for Niantic to move the event exclusive raid Pokémon over to the Battle League as more and more players find themselves unable to participate in raids due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So basically Thundurus remains availible but only if you live within range of a gym and several other active players. OR.. you could risk your life and break quarantine. Step up niantic, shut down all raids now. No more profit from a pandemic. — Andrew Tomkin (@andrew_tomkin) March 28, 2020

The developers have already made several changes to make playing Pokémon Go from home more manageable, such as removing the distance requirements to participate in the Battle League and providing cheap item bundles. But there has been no sign of the team freezing raids or gyms at this time.

Thundurus may still be added as a reward encounter if enough people ask for it, but as of now, you can only capture the Flying/Electric-type Genie by competing in a five-star raid.