Niantic clarifies that players can’t stack 200 Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs, or Incense at once in Pokémon Go

Niantic dropped a big list of updates hitting Pokémon Go over the next week or so, but one specific update seems to have made some players think they’d be able to endlessly stack passive items. They won’t.

Trainers, the announcement that you could activate up to 200 Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs and/or Incense at once was incorrect. The upper limit to these items' duration is 24 hours per item. Sorry for the mixup. This will be updated in the blog shortly: https://t.co/rOv0RCYp5W — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 15, 2020

Star Piece, Lucky Egg, or Incense are all items with a passive ability that lasts a set amount of time, and at least for the duration of Niantic’s coronavirus pandemic response, players can now stack them, but only to a certain extent.

Usually, the items would only last the usual 30-minute limit before expiring, but now players can ignore the expiration timer and just use another one when needed. There was no set number mentioned in the official post, however, which led to some speculation that there might not be a limit.

The post originally said that players could stack up to 200 of each item to extend the duration of each effect—but that’s not actually the case. Niantic instead clarified that the upper limit on the extension is 24 hours per item.

“Trainers, the announcement that you could activate up to 200 Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs and/or Incense at once was incorrect,” Niantic said. “The upper limit to these items’ duration is 24 hours per item. Sorry for the mixup. This will be updated in the blog shortly.”

This is a great change for players who enjoy playing the game for extended periods during the day even while sitting at home—but be careful. Once you use the item, even if it is just extending the original time, it will be used up and can’t be used again.