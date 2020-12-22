Niantic brings back Genesect, will add another Mega Pokémon to Pokémon Go in January

Pokémon Go isn’t going to continue getting non-stop support from the developers at Niantic heading into 2021, with the January lineup promising plenty of new content for players to enjoy.

Starting on Jan. 1, players will encounter Ho-Oh, Heatran, Kyogre, Groudon, and Genesect holding a Burn Drive in raids throughout the month. Shiny versions of Ho-Oh, Heatran, Kyogre, and Groudon will also be available when they are in rotation.

Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Abomasnow will be appearing in Mega Raids for the first part of the month. Mega Charizard Y is also going to receive a CP boost until Jan. 12.

Niantic is also teasing fans with a new Mega Evolved Pokémon that will be revealed at a later point and is going to be added to Pokémon Go on Jan. 19. Mega Venusaur and Mega Houndoom will also be appearing in Mega Raids starting on Jan. 19, with Mega Houndoom becoming more powerful from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8.

As for Spotlight Hours, Lillipup, Drifloon, Shroomish, and Phapy are going to be the focus. Here are all of the dates and bonuses you will see pop up every Tuesday in January.

Jan. 5: Lillipup and double capture Stardust

Jan. 12: Drifloon and double capture XP

Jan. 19: Shroomish and double capture Candy

Jan. 26: Phanpy and double transfer Candy

As usual, a New Year’s event will be running from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, with special Pokémon like a Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses and a New Year’s hat Pikachu being available. If you evolve the 2020 Slowpoke you can get a Slowbro that is wearing 2021 glasses.

Players should also prepare for more information about the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto to be revealed in January too. A Unova Celebration event will be held on Jan. 5 alongside the Lilipup Spotlight Hour.