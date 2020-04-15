Niantic adds Remote Raid Pass for players to raid from home, other big changes for Pokémon Go

The next big update for Pokémon Go is going to be here soon, and with it comes the ability to participate in Raid Battles from home and several other nice changes for players who are stuck at home.

A Remote Raid Pass will let players access any raid that shows up on their “Nearby” without needing to get any closer to them.

Only one Remote Raid Pass will be required for any single raid, letting players join any regardless of rank as long as they show up on the Nearby screen or the overworld map. Twenty trainers can participate in one raid and every player will only be able to hold a limited number of Remote Raid Passes at a time.

Any raid completed remotely with this method will also count towards any raid-related Research Tasks and medals.

Niantic plans to make remote raiding equal to competing in one at the actual location for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, but that won’t always be the case. For now, all players will have normal attack power regardless of their location, but when things start returning to normal, the attack power for players battling remotely will be reduced to promote in-person participation again.

The developers plan to heavily monitor the feature as it starts rolling out, including the number of trainers that can join remotely, the ability to invite friends to the raid from a distance, and attack power adjustments. Niantic seems to be planning to keep the feature even after the pandemic, though it will come at a premium and provide some difficulties for players who don’t have strong teams ready to battle.

The feature will roll out soon with a one PokéCoin bundle. And individual Remote Raid Passes will be available to buy individually at the special discounted price of 100 PokéCoins for the foreseeable future.

Along with the remote raid update, players will also receive one free Field Research task at midnight each day in order to give players more items to continue playing the game even if they can’t go and spin PokéStops. Similarly, Buddy Pokémon will now provide you with Gifts if you are running low so you can keep sending them to friends.

You can also give your Pokémon all the Candies and Stardust they need now with this update, as it will let you mass dump the boosts into your Pokémon instead of having to spend a lot of time upping the CP level. This, paired with the ability to stack Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs, and Incense and extend the duration of those items up to 24 hours makes it easy to get your team up to snuff for the Battle League.

All of these changes will be implemented in the coming weeks, with more information about each update being added as they roll out.