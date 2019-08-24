Next week’s episode of the Pokémon anime will have a “major World Exclusive announcement”

Next week’s episode of the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime in Japan, which should take place over the weekend, will have an unknown “major World Exclusive announcement” to share with those tuning in.

Not much is known about what the announcement will be, but with the upcoming release of Pokémon Sword and Shield and the current series of the anime drawing to a close, we are likely to get a first look at the Pokémon Sword and Shield anime or something new about the games.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Update: Next week’s episode of the Pokémon Sun & Moon anime in Japan to have a “major World Exclusive announcement”. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

Our likely guess is that it will be the former, as the Pokémon anime series has a habit of teasing its upcoming new adventure near the end of the games life cycle. The anime is currently airing the finals of the Alolan Pokemon League, which means the Sun and Moon series is likely coming to its final conclusion baring any other massive changes.

These trailers are usually filled with new Pokémon announcements also, so anyone who is looking for new information about the game shouldn’t be disheartened. We are likely to also see some new Pokémon appear for the first time in the trailer if we are lucky.

The next episode of the anime will air on Sept. 1 and we will patiently be waiting to see what The Pokémon Company have planned to show off.