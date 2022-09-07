New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon

A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature.

The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon games since many of them have included the ability to take out a Pokémon and have it walk around with trainers, which increased friendship. But now, that feature has a new element to it, the Let’s Go! feature.

Players can use the Let’s Go! feature to send a Pokémon of their choosing off in any direction that the player wants. That Pokémon then heads in that direction and will pick up items in the area and even initiate auto battles with other Pokémon that are nearby.

To send out a Pokémon, players must first have it out and walking around with them. Then, they can send that Pokémon off in any direction to start battling and collecting items for them.

Not much more is known about the new mechanic. It is unclear exactly how long the Pokémon will stay in that area or how far the player can walk away from them before the Pokémon breaks off from what it’s doing and comes back to them. Players are also curious about what happens if the Pokémon faints during an auto battle.

More will be revealed about the Let’s Go! feature closer to the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The games launch on Nov. 18 and are available for pre-order now.