New Pokémon Sword and Shield info coming Oct. 16

Get ready for an early morning trainer. More Pokémon Sword and Shield information is coming tomorrow ahead of the game’s official release on Nov. 15.

A new trailer or direct will drop at 8am CT tomorrow on the official Pokémon social media accounts, bringing with it a host of new information about the games.

Ghost-type Pokémon on Twitter 🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 Show of hands, Trainers: who’s ready for more information on #PokemonSwordShield? 📅 October 16, 2019 ⏰ 6:00 AM PDT ⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/xVun4S8eN0

One likely piece of information to come from the Direct will be the official reveal of Impidimp, a Pokémon we have seen plenty of but has never actually been introduced in a trailer like Yamper was all those months ago.

We could also expect to see more information about new features in the game and, if we are lucky, even finally see the starter evolutions for Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.