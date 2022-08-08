New Pokémon Go 3D billboards appear in the wild

The billboards showcase some of the most popular cat-based Pokémon.

In celebration of World Cat Day this year, The Pokémon Company revealed a series of new 3D billboards featuring some of the cat-based Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The 3D billboards presented some of the most popular cat Pokémon in the game, such as Meowth, Espurr, Litten, and more. These are set at the Shinjuku Station in Tokyo.

Joe Merrick, founder of Pokémon-themed website Serebii.net tweeted some of the photos of the billboards.

Starting tomorrow until September 5th, at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo there will be a Pokémon themed ones to celebrate World Cat day and promote Pokémon GO pic.twitter.com/rp3ULf3C9d — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 7, 2022

“You’ve all seen those 3D screen billboards on socials right?” Merrick said in a tweet. “Starting tomorrow until September 5th, at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo there will be a Pokémon themed ones to celebrate World Cat day and promote Pokémon Go.”

This follows the massive reveal last week during the Pokémon Presents showcase where more details and features were unveiled for the upcoming mainline series of games, namely Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This includes the confirmation that the games’ cover art Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon (Scarlet) and Miraidon (Violet) could transform into their vehicular modes to help players travel around the region of Paldea.

Also, some new Pokémon were revealed in the showcase, including Paldean Wooper, Cetitan, and Fidough. And a new mechanic, known as the Terastal version can give Pokémon some crystal-like ornaments placed on their heads, which will be based on each of the Pokémon’s Tera Type. This also provides them with new attacks belonging to their Tera Type, making each Pokémon’s arsenal of attacks more diverse.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released for Switch this Nov. 18.