Here are all of the new Pokémon abilities coming to Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield are nearly here and trainers are gearing up to learn a bunch of new Pokémon, moves, and abilities.
Through the various trailers revealed for the games so far, we’ve discovered a handful of the new abilities that will be added to the franchise. These will drastically change how both casual and competitive players use Pokémon.
Here are all of the new abilities being added into Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as which Pokémon can have these abilities and what they actually do.
|Name
|Effect
|Pokémon
|Ball Fetch
|If a Pokémon isn’t holding an item, it will fetch a Trainers first Poké Ball thrown if it failed to catch a Wild Pokémon.
|Yamper
|Cotton Down
|Lowers an attacking Pokémon’s speed stat.
|Eldegoss, Gossifluer
|Steam Engine
|Increases a Pokémon’s speed when hit by a Water/Fire-type move.
|Rolycoly
|Hunger Switch
|Changes Morepeko’s Form. Changes Morpeko’s Aura Wheel attack from Electric-type to Dark-type
|Morpeko
This article will be updated as more Pokémon abilities are revealed.