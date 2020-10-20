New leak showcases multiple moves reportedly being added in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

A lot of signature moves are likely coming to the game.

The leaks just keep on coming for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s final DLC, The Crown Tundra. The most recent information dump today gives trainers a lot of details surrounding the new moves that are reportedly being added in the expansion.

These leaks from CentroLeaks, the account that’s been putting out early information on Sword and Shield since its original launch last November, showcase mostly new signature moves for the various legendary Pokémon being added to the game.

Here are all of the details we have regarding each new reported move and which legendary they’ll likely be attached to.

Thunder Cage (Regieleki) The user traps the target in a cage of sparking electricity for four to five turns.

Dragon Energy (Regidrago) Converting its life-force into power, the user attacks opposing Pokémon. The lower the user’s HP, the lower the move’s power.

Freezing Glare (Galarian Articuno) The user shoots its psychic power from its eyes to attack. This may also leave the target frozen.

Fiery Wrath (Galarian Moltres) The user transforms its wrath into a fire-like aura to attack. This may also make opposing Pokémon flinch.

Thunderous Kick (Galarian Zapdos) The user overwhelms the target with lightning-like movement before delivering a kick. This also lowers the target’s Defense stat.

Glacial Lance (TBD) The user attacks by hurling a blizzard-cloaked icicle lance at opposing Pokémon.

Astral Barrage (Calyrex) The user attacks by sending a frightful amount of small ghosts at opposing Pokémon.

Eerie Spell (Galarian Slowking) The user attacks with its tremendous psychic power. This also removes three PP from the target’s last move.



On top of CentroLeaks’ track record of correctly leaking information for Sword and Shield, the inclusion of Galarian Slowking’s signature move Eerie Spell gives this newest leak credence since it was already revealed.

More moves, Pokémon, and details for The Crown Tundra will be revealed once the expansion is released on Oct. 22.