New item in The Crown Tundra will change a Pokémon’s ability to its Hidden Ability

The Ability Patch will be useful at making your Pokémon stronger.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra contains a new item that will allow you to change a Pokémon’s ability to its Hidden Ability, The Pokémon Company confirmed today in its latest livestream.

The Ability Patch item will allow trainers to sort of unlock a Hidden Ability by changing the Pokémon’s regular ability. Hidden Abilities can make a Pokémon more powerful but it’s rare to find a Pokémon with one.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, the only way to get a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability is by battling and catching one by chance in a Max Raid Battle. The Pokémon in the wild will only come with a regular ability.

Not all Pokémon can have a Hidden Ability, though. But with this new item coming in The Crown Tundra DLC, it’ll be much easier to make your Pokémon stronger by getting a Hidden Ability. You can then breed the Pokémon you used the Ability Patch on to make more Pokémon with the new Hidden Ability.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra will be released on Oct. 22 for the Nintendo Switch.