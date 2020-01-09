More than 200 Pokémon will be added to Sword and Shield as DLC

Pokémon Sword and Shield are getting a bunch of new and returning Pokémon in the future as part of two large DLC packs that were announced earlier today in the Pokémon Direct.

As part of the Expansion Pass, split into The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, over 200 Pokémon will be added to the games. That will increase the Pokémon Sword and Shield Pokédex from 400 to at least 600 Pokémon.

That number likely includes new Pokémon, such as Galarian Slowpoke, new Gigantamax forms, and two new Regi Pokémon.

You won’t even need to own the DLC to get the Pokémon, either. Game Freak plans to add updates to the game that will allow trainers to trade Pokémon from people who do have the DLC. Updates are scheduled for the same days that The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions are released.

Players will also be able to bring over past Pokémon to their games from the cloud service Pokémon HOME, scheduled to launch in February 2020, as long as the Pokémon appear in The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions.