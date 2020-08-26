Mega Venasaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Beedrill will be the first Mega Pokémon added in Pokemon Go

The first four Mega Evolution Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go will be Mega Venasaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Beedrill, Niantic announced today. But the way you get them will be a bit different from the main games.

Mega Venasaur, Charizard, and Blastoise will be catchable in raids scattered across the world, just like legendaries, while Mega Beedrill will be rewarded through a unique questline.

They’re all set to come this week and will be introduced with the new Mega Energy system. Mega Evolutions appear to be temporary and will deplete over time, turning Mega Pokémon into their original forms after a set period of time.

It seems as though Mega Energy will be Pokémon specific and trainers will be able to get more of it by battling Mega Pokémon in Mega Raids. Mega Pokémon also can’t be left to defend raids like legendary Pokémon due to their power.

More information on Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go, as well as additional events, will be coming sometime in September.