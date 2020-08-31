Mega September event brings Mega Pidgeot and Mega Houndoom unlock goals to Pokémon Go

More Megas and new research are on the way.

Niantic is already launching the next wave of Mega Evolved content for Pokémon Go. Starting on Sept. 1, the Mega September event brings increased spawn rates for certain species of Pokémon, more Mega Raids, and event-exclusive Field Research.

Both Mega Pidgeot and Mega Houndoom are also on the table as additional unlocks if players complete a set number of Mega Raids within the first few weeks.

Enjoy Mega Evolution themed events from September 1 to September 28! Battle in Mega Raids, take on other Trainers’ Mega-Evolved Pokémon in battle, and make your Mega-Evolved Pokémon your buddy! https://t.co/uLj6JwbVfi pic.twitter.com/j7m1syfpth — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020

From Sept. 1 to 7, players will need to complete two million Mega Raids to unlock Mega Pidgeot as a raid boss. Likewise, from Sept. 11 to 17, that number jumps to 275 million Mega Raids to unlock Mega Houndoom.

Those numbers will be counted globally and the Mega Houndoom incentive doesn’t need to be done just within that period. The 275 million mark just needs to be reached collectively by Sept. 17 for the Dark/Fire-type to be added to the Mega Raid rotation.

Starting on Sept. 22, players will want to keep their Mega Evolved Pokemon out as their buddy because Mega Evolved Pokemon will stay in their form for three times longer, up from four hours to 12 hours. Taking Snapshots with your Mega Evolved buddy will also give you a chance to encounter Pokemon of the same species.

In addition, each week will have different features popping up. This includes a rotating increased spawn rate for certain species of Pokemon, an increase in Field Research rewards, and more.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will give players Beedrill Mega Energy. Mega Beedrill will also be given a temporary CP boost in non-Battle League battles for the duration of the event. Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise will be available by completing limited event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Throughout the month, Team Go Rocket will shift to using new Shadow Pokemon. And completing the Mega Evolution themed Timed Research story will unlock something extra for players closer to Halloween.