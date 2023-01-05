Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy in new event

A Twinkling Fantasy and realized dreams is what Pokémon Go is all about from Jan. 10 to 16, with Dragon and Fairy-types coming to dominate the stage in a new event.

The main focus of the Twinkling Fantasy event will be the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. It will be appearing in Mega Raids from Jan. 10 to 18. This also continues Niantic’s push for adding Hoenn Mega Evolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.

Along with the mighty Dragon-type that is now soaring through the skies faster than it could ever have dreamed, a number of other Pokémon will be appearing more frequently too. This includes Clefairy, Drainit, Marill, Ralts, Deino, Goomy, Noibat, and Dedenne.

As an added bonus, Dedenne will be appearing as a Shiny for the first time for players lucky enough to encounter one. You can also have a surprise encounter with Dragon or Fairy-type Pokémon while taking a Snapshot too. Meanwhile, Zekrom, Druddigon, Mawile, Dedenne, and more will be taking over raids.

A number of very specific bonuses will also be live during the event too. This includes plenty of incentives for players to aim for better Poké Ball throws.

All Pokémon Go Twinkling Fantasy event bonuses