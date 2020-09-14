Mega Pidgeot joins Pokémon Go raid rotation on Sept. 18

After a week full of Mega Raids and other battles, Niantic has confirmed that players have unlocked the ability to battle and capture Mega Pidgeot in Pokémon Go.

Starting on Sept. 18 at 3pm CT, players will be able to encounter Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raids and unlock Mega Evolution for their own Pidgeot.

Congratulations, Trainers! You’ve done it! You’ve unlocked Pidgeot’s Mega Evolution and Mega Pidgeot raids! These will be available on Friday, September 18 at 1 p.m. PDT. pic.twitter.com/9iOH0Ah7TA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 14, 2020

To unlock the Flying-type Mega, Trainers had to complete two million Mega Raids during the first September Mega Event from Sept. 1 to 7. Players blew by that milestone and will now be able to capture the Bird Pokémon in raids, though it’ll likely only last until the end of the month.

The update actually came out a bit late, but Niantic was likely compiling all of the data and preparing a solid date for when Mega Pidgeot would be available rather than just saying that it’s coming eventually.

The current challenge for players is reaching 275 million Mega Raids completed in total before Sept. 17. If the community hits that goal, Mega Houndoom will also be unlocked, though it might not join the raid rotation until October to give Mega Pidgeot its time to shine as the newest Mega.

When you go to battle Mega Pidgeot, make sure to have some strong Rock or Electric-type Pokémon ready to go. Zekrom and Rhyperior are probably your best bets because they’re bulky and resist most of Pidgeot’s options. But Tyranitar, Electivire, and pretty much any powerful Pokémon that resists Flying-type moves will do the trick too.