Mega Evolutions are coming to Pokémon Go

Pokémon from the Kalos region could also be on their way to the game soon.

Pokémon Go is officially getting Mega Evolutions sometime this year.

The announcement was made in today’s Pokémon Presents livestream, which revealed a ton of information about the first DLC pack for Pokémon Sword and Shield as well as new products for the Pokémon series.

Not much was discussed about how Mega Evolution will work in-game, however, and it was only teased briefly. The announcement will also likely confirm the release of generation six Pokémon from the Kalos region in Pokémon Go sometime this year since the Mega Evolution mechanic was introduced in that series.

Niantic and The Pokémon Company are promising to do something different with Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolutions and will likely reveal more about them closer to release.

For now, all fans can do is wait to see which Pokémon will be the first Mega Evolution to join the game and how it’ll work.