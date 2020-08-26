Mega Evolution themed event coming to Pokémon Go throughout September

Niantic is planning a huge Mega Evolution themed event in Pokémon Go to coincide with the launch of the first few Mega Evolution Pokémon added to the game, the company announced today.

Over three weeks of September, players will be tasked with a host of different missions to help learn more about Mega Evolved Pokémon and unlock some cool goodies along the way.

From Sept. 1 to 7, every trainer’s goal will be to complete as many Mega Raids as they can. From Sept. 11 to 17, trainers will then be asked to hone their battle skills with Mega Evolved Pokémon. Take part in gym battles, Team GO Rocket battles, and Trainer Battles (excluding GO Battle League battles).

Finally, from Sept. 22 to 28, trainers will be asked to become buddies with their Mega Evolved Pokémon and spend some quality time with it.

More details on these events, as well as what trainers will be able to unlock by taking part in them, will be revealed at a later date. But we expect the inclusion of more Mega Pokémon and Mega Energy will be the main award over these weeks.