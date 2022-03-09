Mario Day Deals: What’s on sale during Nintendo’s MAR10 sale?

Nintendo celebrates several of its games on specific days throughout the year, and March 10 is always used to pay homage to the Super Mario series.

MAR10 Day can be used to announce new games, merch, collaborations, and more depending on what Nintendo and its partners have planned. The one thing fans can always expect, however, are discounts on select games from Mario’s storied history, whether that be via the Nintendo Switch eShop or retailers.

For MAR10 Day 2022, Nintendo has pushed a sizable sale live, discounting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Each title is discounted by 33 percent, going from $59.99 to $39.99 on the eShop and select retailers like Amazon and GameStop.

Image via Nintendo

That 33 percent is typically the most Nintendo will ever discount new or digital copies of its first-party games, so now is a great time to grab some solid games if you haven’t already, especially Mario Kart 8 Deluxe since DLC is coming to the game soon.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Game Tokyo 2020 are also on sale for $9.99 and $41.99 respectively. On the Nintendo website, GameStop, and Amazon you can also get select MarioKart Live: Home Circuit sets and merchandise for discounted prices.

Most of these deals will last through March 13, though the physical discounts may last slightly longer—though you will have to check yourself after the set dates end.