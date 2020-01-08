Look’s like tomorrow’s Pokemon Direct might just show off new info about Sword and Shield

Before anyone starts to get too overly excited about tomorrow’s Pokémon Direct in hopes of seeing something crazy like the long-awaited Diamond and Pearl remakes or the announcement of a new game— you might want to cool your head.

Twitter user Ruki185 has reportedly unearthed exactly what the Direct will be about, with the whole 20 minutes being dedicated to brand new information on Pokémon Sword and Shield. That’s it.

Ruki Number 185 on Twitter For everyone getting their hopes up for the #PokemonDirect (stuff like Sinnoh remakes): The German press release specifically states that we’ll get “new details about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield”.

This could mean one of a few things if it turns out to be true.

We could still get details about Pokemon HOME and its release and how it ties in with the Switch games, or we could get information on those 30 plus Pokemon hidden in the game’s files since launch, with Pokemon like Litten, Rowlet, Mewtwo, etc, all ready and waiting to be added into the game.

We could also get official release dates for the rest of the Gigantamax Pokemon still not in the game like Melmetal and Toxtricity, or be greeted with some brand new info that we don’t already know about.

But anyone hoping to see any new game release this soon or a tease of any other Pokémon title might be a little disappointed.