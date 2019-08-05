London is getting its own Pokémon Center this October

The Pokémon Company International has announced plans to open a brand new Pokemon Center in Europe in the ye olde city of London.

Opening on Oct. 18, trainers will be able to get their hands on exclusive merch only available in the U.K. The store will open in Westfield Shepherd’s Bush and will be opened in celebration of Pokemon Sword and Shield, which is set in a UK-like country.

The store won’t be around forever, however, and will only be open for a limited time. The store will close on Nov. 15, around the same time as Sword and Shields release date.

Further details such as opening times, products available, and additional activities will be announced at a later date. It should be noted that the Pokémon Company has done similar store openings before, such as when Pariss pop-up store when Pokémon X and Y was released.