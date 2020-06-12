Legendary Beat, Japan’s next Pokémon TCG subset, will feature tons of Legendary Pokémon

Japan has revealed the new Pokémon TCG Expansion subset in the early hours of the morning, bringing with it a ton of new cards based around the Pokémon series’ Legendary creatures.

The subset, which is set to release July 10, will feature a small pool of Legenday Pokémon cards including the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Zarude from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Other Pokémon to feature in the expansion are Zacian, Zamazenta, Genesect, Lugia, and Celebi, as well as a host of others such as Jirachi and Rayquaza who had their cards shown off earlier today.

Serebii Update: The next Japanese Pokémon Trading Card Game Set has been officially revealed. Features cards of Zarude and other Legendary & Mythical Pokémon. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/YtoyyXWA5N — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 12, 2020

The new set is also bringing a new rarity of cards to the game known as Amazing Rares. These cards have big effects in-game but cost a lot of energy to use. The cards are not likely to be used in-game, however, as they require up to three different types of energy cards to be attached at one time to be used, such as Jirachi and Rayquaza’s new abilities.

The set is unlikely to come over to the west in its current form and name and will more likely be included with another expansion in the future when it does release elsewhere, as with other subsets that have come out in the past in Japan.