Latest Pokémon News: Two faves in Scarlet and Violet’s next Raid Battle event as Go fans brace for Community Day

It might only be the second day of the week, but the Pokémon news is already in full-flight thanks to massive and exciting announcements that will put smiles on faces across the board.

The most pressing one is confirmation Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid Battle event will kick off soon (in between the split of the Charizard one), and it will revolve around Tyranitar in Scarlet and Salamence in Violet.

Tyranitar and Salamence are both pseudo-legendaries, so it’ll be an exciting one to do—that is, of course if that frustrating lag in Tera Raids settles down enough for it to happen!

On the topic of exciting stuff, Scarlet and Violet players are convinced Game Freak has dropped a massive hint in the game that alludes to the possibility of the next region being inspired by Australia. You bloody ripper!

If that’s the case, we might see some interesting Pokémon based on the native animals (in addition to Komala) like Echidnas, Emus, Kangaroos, and plenty of creepy crawlies like the Red Back Spider.

And last but not least, Pokémon Go is set to end the year with a bang with a Community Day that lasts two days and includes some of the Pokémon that featured in Community Days in 2021 and 2022.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Tyranitar and Salamence!

Just when we thought we’d seen it all with the Eeevee and Charizard Tera Raid Battle Events, Nintendo and Game Freak have outdone themselves by confirming the next one is on the way, and it’s happening soon!

Pokémon Scarlet will feature Tyranitar, the pseudo-legendary introduced in Generation II, and Pokémon Violet will feature Salamence, the pseudo-legendary introduced in Generation III.

The event will run from Dec. 9 to 11. You’ll be able to identify it based on the Blue Star Raid indicator.

If you’ve got a trusty friend or partner who has the opposite game to you, make sure you trade Tyranitar for Salamence or vice-versa (or breed more with Ditto) so you can have them both!

Image via The Pokémon Company

Do you come from a Land Down Under?

Alright, I’ll admit it. This theory might be a bit of a stretch. But as someone who is a proud Australian and has loved Pokémon since childhood, this one has got me pretty excited (and hopeful).

Scarlet and Violet players spotted a painting in the Art Class they believe is a reference to Uluru, the large sandstone located in the heart of the Australian Outback.

Nintendo and Game Freak have a history of including easter eggs that hint at regions that inspired upcoming regions. For example, Sword and Shield contained one hinting that the Generation IX titles could take place in a region inspired by Spain.

So, that’s something to keep in mind before writing it off as poppycock.

And let’s be real, Australia would make for a fantastic region. It has all kinds of different landscapes, climates, and animals that can be used to inspire design choices in the next titles.

Image via The Gamer

Now that’s what I call double-dipping!

In other news, Pokémon Go players are in for quite a treat as we race toward the end of the year. The Community Day in December will stretch across two separate days, Dec. 17 and 18, and it’ll contain some of the Pokémon that featured in Community Days in the past two years.

That includes Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, and Stufful on Sunday, Dec. 18, and Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Deino on Monday, Dec. 19.

Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip will also appear on both days.

As for raids, they’ll include Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Fletchling.

There will also be some handy bonuses, like double XP, Candy, and Stardust.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Talk about an eventful news day. And the best part is, there was something for everyone.

This Pokémon columnist knows what he’ll be doing tonight—preparing his party to take on Tyranitar. Azumarill did well against Charizard, and since it’s Water and Fairy-type, it should fare well against Tyranitar too.