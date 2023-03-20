Latest Pokémon News: Players thrilled over Blissey Exp. Candy extravaganza, Shiny Togepi in Go

Who can say no to mountains of candy?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid Battle Event has been announced, and although it’s only a Five-Star one headlined by Blissey, it will treat players to many Exp. Candies.

In other news, the next Pokémon Go Community Day has been announced. It will be headlined by Togetic and its evolutionary line, with the real kicker being Togepi will have a heightened chance of hatching from 2km Eggs, with the possibility of one hatching into a Shiny.

And on a final note, a long-term Pokémon fan who also happens to be a dedicated coder has created a way for players to transfer Pokémon trapped on the physical versions of Red and Blue to Pokémon HOME.

Blissey Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids with boosted Exp. Candy coming soon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been getting pampered with Tera Raid Battle Events so far this year and that trend is set to continue with the next one.

Rather than being a fancy Seven-Star event like Unrivaled Decidueye, it’s a simple Five-Star event featuring Blissey. The biggest incentive, however, is it offers players Exp. Candy rewards at an increased rate, which they can then use to level up countless Pokémon.

The event starts on March 24 and will end on March 26, so there will be plenty of time for players to stock up on the incredibly useful item and save time on the leveling grind in the long run. As you’d expect, players are thrilled about it. It’s an easy way to speedrun the process.

Shiny Togepi will be hatchable in next Go Community Day

Togetic and its evolutionary line will headline the next Pokémon Go Community Day in April. From 2pm to 5pm local time on April 15, Togetic will appear more frequently in the wild.

But while that’s exciting on its own, Togepi also has an increased chance of hatching from 2km Eggs during the event. What’s more, the odds of one of them being Shiny are much higher. If that wasn’t enough, Togetic that evolve into Togekiss during the event and up to five hours after will also know the Charged Attack Aura Sphere.

Pokémon trapped in physical versions of Red and Blue can be freed!

Pokémon HOME is the place where players can gather all their Pokémon, with the exception of those stored on the physical versions of Red and Blue given the inability to transfer them elsewhere.

Thanks to a dedicated fan and coder named Lorenzooone, however, it is now possible to transfer them using homebrew software they developed themselves for use on Game Boy Advance.

If you own the hardware required, you can follow the relatively simple process found here to transfer those old favorites to Pokémon HOME once and for all and enjoy them in a whole new way.