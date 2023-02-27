Latest Pokémon News: Players clash over raid etiquette, Niantic confirms Shiny Raid Bosses chances

Pokémon players are normally a cohesive bunch, but chaos broke out today after some called out others for having poor raid etiquette in Pokémon Go and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The two biggest talking points have been abandoning raids and attacking allies for no reason, both of which have apparently been happening more often.

In other news, Pokémon Go players have always thought there was no way someone could fail to catch a Shiny Raid Boss because catching them was guaranteed. It turns out that’s not the case; Niantic confirmed it themselves.

Meanwhile, Pokémon VGC debutant Justin Tang won the 2023 Pokémon Knoxville Regional Championships despite it being their first-ever tournament, kicking off their career in the perfect way.

Poor raid etiquette is becoming increasingly common, apparently

Players are fed up with how prevalent poor raid etiquette is becoming in both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One player, for example, highlighted an issue where Go players seem to be abandoning raids en masse, leaving them and their allies to fight a losing battle.

It sparked a discussion in which some players said they shared their frustration, while others explained why they left raids, and it turns out, it’s usually because someone else left first or they felt it would be a waste of time because there weren’t enough players or a bad line-up of Pokémon.

On a similar note, another player highlighted a trend that seems to be happening in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids where players seem to be attacking their allies instead of the enemy Pokémon.

According to one respondent, it’s likely because those players feel like the raid isn’t going well, so they want it to end faster—and the quickest way to do that is by causing their allies’ Pokemon picks to faint. Others supported the surprising claim and even admitted it’s something they’ve done, adding to the furor.

Shiny Raid Bosses aren’t guaranteed catches in Pokémon Go after all

For years, Pokémon Go players assumed Shiny Pokémon in raids were guaranteed catches. They believed there was no way they could break free, and their experiences supported it.

But after one player failed to catch a Shiny Primal Groudon and asked a customer service representative at Niantic about it, they clarified the misconception and confirmed it was never guaranteed.

Since anecdotal evidence seems to suggest otherwise, players theorized that while catching them was more or less guaranteed, there might be some instances where disruptions like moving away from the encounter location too quickly, or the signal dropping out, could stop players, which is why Niantic can’t say it’s guaranteed. But of course, that’s just a theory. Their statement on face value suggests otherwise.

Pokémon VGC debutant wins 2023 Pokémon Knoxville Regional Championships

Pokémon VGC debutant Justin Tang competed in their first-ever regional tournament—the 2023 Pokémon Knoxville Regional Championships—and not only did they look impressive, but they also went on to win the whole thing.

Justin topped the Swiss Standings with 12 wins and two losses, then went on to two to one in each round of the Top 8 Single Elimination bracket, edging out Aaron Clemons.

“No words,” said Justin on their Twitter account while coming to terms with the feat. “Can’t believe I won Knoxville! So tired yet so happy.

“I will make sure to get back to everyone soon!”