Latest Pokémon News: Patch for Scarlet and Violet misses major bug, Surfing Pikachu Tera Raid confirmed

Details about the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch have been revealed, and it seems like it won’t include fixes to several major issues, including an annoying bug that has, in some instances, prevented players from catching Pokémon, including Shinies.

On a brighter note, the next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event is coming. It coincides with Pokémon Day and Pikachu is headlining it, but there’s a catch—it’s Surfing Pikachu. In other news, a Pokémon Presents live stream has been confirmed. It will be a part of the Pokémon Day celebrations and could include one or several major announcements.

Finally, the date and location for the Pokémon North American International Championships are locked in and ready to go as the competitive Pokémon season continues.

Scarlet and Violet 1.2 update leaves a lot to be desired

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company released the patch notes for the highly-anticipated version 1.2 update, and although it hasn’t dropped yet, the notes suggest it won’t address major issues, including a particularly frustrating bug that has been plaguing players for months.

That bug is the one that causes some Pokémon to spawn inside rocks and mountainsides, including Shinies, which means players can easily miss them, let alone catch them. One player said it was a reminder the patch promised so much but leaves a lot to be desired, leading others to express their disappointment, too. Maybe it’ll get fixed someday.

Next 7-Star Tera Raid will be a Surfing Pikachu

It’s been a while since the last 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event wrapped up, but news about the next one is already out. It will be headlined by a Surfing Pikachu with a Water Tera Type. What’s more, it’s also not too far away. The event will run from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, coinciding with the Pokémon Day event celebrating the franchise’s long and decorated history.

Could there be a more fitting way to embrace the occasion than catching the franchise’s most iconic Pokémon with a stylish and powerful form to boot? This Pokémon columnist says no.

Serebii Update: The next 7 star raid event has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Battle a Water Tera Type Pikachu. Runs from February 24th through February 27th https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/6gExAUaPaT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 21, 2023

Pokémon Presents livestream confirmed

Of course, there are plenty of other things happening on Pokémon Day, too, including a Pokémon Presents live stream that is expected to include all kinds of exciting announcements.

It will air on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 6am PST on Feb. 27 and will last 20 minutes. Fans are already trying to guess what some of the announcements might be, including Pokémon Red and Blue landing on Nintendo Switch Online, a new Mystery Dungeon title, and more.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉



📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

Pokémon North American International Championships date and location set

The Latin America and Oceania International Championships are done and dusted, meaning there are only two events of that caliber left in the competitive season—Europe and North America. Details on the North American International Championships have come to light. It will take place between June 30 and July 2 in the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Serebii Update: The details for the North American International Championships have been revealed. Runs on June 30th through July 2nd 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

Features competitions for VGC, TCG, GO and Pokémon UNITE https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT#PlayPokemon pic.twitter.com/XyKPIbuCel — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 21, 2023

The event will have tournaments for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and for the first time ever, Pokémon UNITE. It’s sure to be a spectacle for the ages.