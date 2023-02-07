Latest Pokémon News: Go players bewildered by gimmicky feature as VCG pro dominates biggest tournament ever

Pokemon Go players are scratching their heads over a gimmicky new visual feature Niantic is adding called Location Cards, which allows trainers to see where they caught certain Pokemon.

On the topic of Pokemon Go, as we race towards the Go: Tour Hoenn global event, which kicks off on Feb. 25 and ends a day later on Feb. 26, some players dropped a crucial tip to help others get the most out of it.

In other news, Pokemon VCG pro Wolfey just won the biggest tournament in the history of the scene, bringing him closer to being crowned Pokémon World Champion for the second time.

And on a final note, after comparing the combat and growth in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players concluded Legends: Arceus got more things right.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go players don’t know why Niantic is adding this gimmicky feature

Niantic is adding a new Pokémon Go that allows players to collect Location Cards, which is basically a means for players to see all the locations at which they caught certain Pokémon. It will make its debut at the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19.

But while it sounds good on paper, fans are a little confused as to why it’s being added. In addition to being a bit of a gimmick, they suspect it’s a way for Niantic to keep collecting Pokémon ‘fun’ when all the Shiny Pokémon run out, and don’t understand why it’s chance-based.

Not everyone is against it, of course. Some players have even gone as far as saying it’s the best feature since AR scanning was added, and they’re excited about it. Still, there’s a lot of confusion about it.

Image via Niantic

Don’t forget this tip ahead of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event is fast approaching, and it’s all set to spoil players with new and exciting content, with one of the biggest ones being event-themed eggs. Quite a few Pokémon from the Hoenn region will appear in eggs, including:

Pichu, Igglybuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Azurill, and Wynaut in 2km eggs

Surskit, Gulpin, and Cacnea in 5km eggs

Trapinch, Feebas, Bagon, and Beldum in 7km eggs

Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth in 10km eggs.

The problem, however, is since there are so many of them up for grabs, players need to make sure they’ve got enough spare room in their inventory if they’re planning to hatch all of them.

That’s where the tip comes in. It’s a reminder to start cleaning up egg inventory by burning through 5km, 7km, and 10km eggs while holding on to 2km eggs until the event begins. The reasoning is 2km eggs can be easily cleared out once it kicks off, giving players more space to collect event-themed eggs.

Players who do so will have a much better chance of finding 5km, 7km, and 10km eggs instead of 2km ones, which contain most of the rarer and more-desirable event-themed Pokémon.

Image via Niantic

VCG pro Wolfey wins biggest Pokémon tournament ever

The 2023 Orlando Regional Champion was the biggest Pokémon VCG tournament in its history. A total of 780 players competed. The grand prize was $3,000 and 200 CP.

Wolfey, who is widely considered to be one of the best in the scene and has been crowned a Pokémon World Champion before, won it in style after a dominant run spanning two days.

He used a team built around Perish Trap—an archetype involving Perish Song and other abilities used to trap enemies onto the battlefield and stop them from switching, like Shadow Tag. The Pokémon he used were Scream Tail, Flutter Mane, Gothitelle, Arcanine, Amoonguss, and Palafin. It was an absolute clinic. He barely dropped a game.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Did Legends: Arceus do a lot of things better than Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon fans often scrutinize and compare titles before, during, and after their launch. Discussing things like what one did right and what another did wrong is typically the focal point of it all.

It happened again during an interesting discussion on Reddit in which the original poster made the call that Pokémon Legends: Arceus did some things better than Scarlet and Violet, including the way combat works, being able to catch Pokémon without fighting, how difficult fights were, and so on.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Others chimed in, agreeing and adding more things they liked, such as being able to flee encounters by walking away, evolving without leveling up, not being forced to fight when bumping into Pokémon, and more.

In the end, it seemed like the vast majority of people agreed. Perhaps that means we could see some of those experimental features added to main titles down the road.