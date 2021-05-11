Katy Perry reveals new Pokémon 25: The Album collab song

More music is about to be released for Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary album. This time it is in collaboration with Katy Perry for a song titled Electric.

Perry was actually the first artist announced as part of the musical anniversary collaboration in January, which has since been titled Pokémon 25: The Album.

i know y’all have been waiting for this one 👀 and it’s almost here! Presave⚡️ELECTRIC⚡️my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary! https://t.co/3rQwfWiQsy ya kno✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5Xr4fwJGo7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 10, 2021

Being developed under the name of P25 Music, the program is a partnership with the Universal Music Group that will have multiple high-profile musical artists working with The Pokémon Company throughout the year. This includes Perry’s song and Post Malone’s cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s Only Wanna Be with You, which was released on Feb. 27.

In total, the album will feature 14 songs from 11 different UMG signed artists, including Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin, while being released by UMG’s Capitol Records.

No preview of the new song is available, but you can pre-save Electric on Spotify or just wait for it to drop in the coming weeks.