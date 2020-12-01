Kalos event starts tomorrow in Pokémon Go

Enjoy this celebration event for the gen six Pokémon arriving in the game.

Kalos Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go tomorrow, bringing with them a special event. Trainers can enjoy the event where gen six Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild from Dec. 2 to 8.

During the event, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will spawn more often globally, while Klefki will be region locked to France.

Different Pokémon will be hatching from eggs. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will hatch from two-kilometer eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will hatch from five-kilometer eggs, while Espurr and Noibat can come from 10-kilometer eggs.

All of these Pokémon will continue to appear in the wild and hatch from eggs after the event ends, but less frequently.

Players will also have a chance to catch Litleo and Espurr in one-star raids, so if you can’t go outside to hatch an egg, you can still use a Remote Raid Pass to catch an Espurr.

Event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks will lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling. They’ll also reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.

New Pokémon are exciting but don’t forget to follow your local guidelines from health authorities regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There will be plenty of time to catch the new Pokémon from Kalos.